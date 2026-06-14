US begins refunding over $10bn in tariffs to Indian exporters Business Jun 14, 2026

Big news for Indian exporters: The US refund process for over $10 billion in tariff refunds has started moving for Indian exporters, with small amounts already remitted in some cases, on goods like textiles, engineering items, leather, and jewelry between August 2025 and February 2026.

After the US Supreme Court called these tariffs unconstitutional in February, both US Customs and Border Protection and India's central bank stepped in with clear rules to get refunds moving.