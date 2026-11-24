US blacklists Singapore's Megaspeed International for alleged China chip funneling
The US just blacklisted Singapore's Megaspeed International, saying the company, linked to Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive, has been accused of possibly funneling high-end chips and computing power to China, in contravention of strict US export controls.
This move blocks Megaspeed from buying advanced US tech and is all about protecting national security as concerns grow over sensitive tech ending up in the wrong hands.
Megaspeed affiliates blacklisted after AI rules
Megaspeed's affiliates in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand landed on the blacklist too.
The crackdown follows new rules aimed at stopping advanced AI chips from reaching places that could challenge US interests, especially after the Trump administration announced tougher export controls on AI chips last week, closing a loophole that allowed Chinese companies to access NVIDIA's most advanced chips remotely.