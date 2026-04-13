US blockade sends Pakistan's KSE-100 plunging over 5,000 points
Business
Pakistan's KSE-100 index plunged more than 5,000 points on Monday after the US ordered a blockade of Iranian ports, rattling investors.
The market dropped sharply in the morning before recovering a bit, but overall it was a rough start to the week for anyone watching stocks.
Hormuz oil routes threatened by blockades
The latest drop comes after talks between the US and Iran broke down, with new blockades threatening oil routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping lane.
Iran has warned against approaching ships and promised to respond if provoked.
This isn't the first time markets have reacted: just earlier this month, news of a ceasefire caused this same index to surge by more than 14,000 points.
It's been a wild ride for anyone following these headlines.