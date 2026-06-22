US blocks Anthropic models for foreign users, Europe seeks alternatives

Firms diversify AI as costs rise

Big names like Siemens, Renault Group, and Orange are now mixing things up, using AI from US Chinese, and European providers.

Siemens is bringing in models from Alibaba and NVIDIA, while Orange is leaning into open-source tech that's run locally (so no one else can pull the plug).

Rising costs for using these AI tools are also forcing companies to get creative. A spokesperson for Renault Group said the company is having an in-depth reflection on the cost of AI tokens, which have risen sharply and are pushing them to adapt.

The EU itself is pushing for more homegrown solutions like France's Mistral so Europe can stay flexible if foreign services suddenly become unavailable.