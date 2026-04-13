US blocks maritime traffic to Iran, oil prices surge Monday

Brent rises to $102, WTI falls

After the news broke, Brent oil futures climbed over 7% to $102 a barrel, while WTI crude actually dropped nearly 9%.

In India, crude prices also jumped by about 6%.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia quickly restored its major pipeline and ramped up production at the Manifa oil field, basically stepping in to keep global oil supplies steady while things heat up between the US and Iran.