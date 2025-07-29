US, China meet to discuss tariffs, global economic impact
The US and China are meeting in Stockholm on July 28-29, trying to cool down their ongoing tariff fight.
They're hoping to extend a fragile trade truce for another 90 days and maybe set up a future meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi, although Trump has denied actively seeking one.
Earlier talks in Geneva and London were all about lowering tariffs and getting rare earth mineral exports—used in everything from smartphones to electric cars—flowing again.
Global economy could be affected by these negotiations
What happens here could seriously shake up the global economy and even the tech you use every day.
If they can't agree by August 12, US tariffs could jump way up, making some products pricier or harder to get.
The talks are also tangled up with US concerns about China's human rights record and Taiwan policy, plus shifting alliances as the US negotiates other trade deals with Europe and Japan.
In short: these negotiations could impact jobs, prices, and supply chains worldwide.