US China tech race shapes Indian enterprises' AI tool choices Business Jul 07, 2026

The ongoing tech race between the US and China is shaping how Indian enterprises pick their AI tools.

Chinese players like Alibaba and Moonshot AI are making waves with open-weight models that are affordable and easy to self-host, which helps companies avoid tricky data rules.

These models now make up more than half the traffic on OpenRouter, mainly because they cost way less: think $0.14 to $1.74 per million tokens compared to $5 to more than $30 for US options.