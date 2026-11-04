U.S.-China tensions stall SK Hynix New York expansion plans
SK Hynix, the big name in South Korean chips, is hitting a roadblock with its huge New York expansion, thanks to ongoing U.S.-China tensions.
The company needs US approval to upgrade its Dalian plant in China, but those licenses are still stuck.
Without this green light, it's tough for SK Hynix to move ahead with its ambitious US plans.
Solidigm $45B plan for Marcy plants
Solidigm (SK Hynix's subsidiary) has lined up a massive $45 billion investment for two new memory chip plants in Marcy, New York, projects that could eventually reach about $100 billion over time.
But before any approval happens, they need the Dalian facility running at full speed.
Meanwhile, Solidigm is also scouting other locations worldwide as it tries to juggle business goals with strict US security rules.
It's a tricky balancing act that shows just how much global politics can shape tech, and jobs, for everyone.