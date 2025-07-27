Next Article
US, China to discuss trade in Stockholm next week
US and Chinese officials are meeting in Stockholm next week to talk trade and try to smooth things over after some recent tensions.
The goal? Lay the groundwork for a possible leaders' summit this fall and maybe even work out some new trade agreements.
What's on the agenda?
Big topics include whether to push back the August 12 tariff deadline, China's purchase of sanctioned oil, and those heated export controls.
Both sides seem more open lately—think eased NVIDIA chip rules and China allowing key mineral exports—which has experts feeling hopeful about a potential deal.