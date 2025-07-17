Next Article
US companies in China report record-low investment
A new survey shows American companies are hitting pause on investing in China for 2025.
The main reasons? Ongoing US tariffs, a slowing Chinese economy, and lots of uncertainty around US-China relations.
All this is making it tough for businesses to plan ahead or feel confident about their future in China.
Many companies considering moving operations out of China
More than half of the surveyed companies aren't planning any new investments in China this year, largely because of strict export controls—especially those targeting high-tech goods—which have led to lost sales and some reputation hits.
Even with recent diplomatic efforts to ease trade barriers, 27% of these firms are now thinking about moving operations elsewhere, which is a noticeable jump compared to past years.