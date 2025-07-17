LT Technology Services shares witness significant surge

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) shares rose 2.66% to ₹4,462.50 after Q1 results showed a solid 16.4% revenue jump from last year—even though revenue dipped a bit compared to last quarter. Profits held steady and margins held relatively steady, signaling stability in a tricky market.

What do the numbers say? LTTS is quietly building momentum: net profit edged past analyst expectations at ₹316cr, and shareholders get a sweet ₹38 per share dividend.

The company keeps landing major deals—securing significant contracts, which hints at strong demand for its tech services.

LTTS has doubled its annual revenue since 2021 Since 2021, LTTS has doubled its annual revenue and kept things lean with zero debt and healthy returns (20.8% ROE).

They're betting big on AI with their new PLxAI framework and expanding design teams in Texas—all part of their push toward a $2 billion revenue goal.