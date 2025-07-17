Next Article
UNO Minda's stock sees morning boost
UNO Minda's stock just got a boost, rising 2% to ₹1,142 around July 11, 2025.
The company has been on a growth streak—its yearly revenue more than doubled in four years (from ₹6,374 crore in 2021 to ₹16,775 crore in 2025), and profits jumped from ₹224 crore to ₹840 crore.
Latest quarterly performance and dividends
For the latest quarter, revenue was up compared to last year, though profit dipped slightly.
Shareholders are getting rewarded too: there was a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share announced for May and an interim dividend earlier this year.
On top of that, UNO Minda is working on new acquisitions and financial moves to keep its momentum going into the future.