Nifty Realty index rises amidst weak market
While most of the market was in the red on Thursday, real estate stocks did their own thing—Nifty Realty index actually went up by 1.17%, hitting 1000.45 before noon.
This is pretty unusual since both the Nifty50 and Sensex were down at the same time.
Prestige Estates Projects leads gains
Prestige Estates Projects led the charge with a 3.34% jump, followed by Sobha Ltd (up 2.08%) and Godrej Properties (up 1.79%).
Phoenix Mills and Brigade Enterprises also saw smaller gains, while Raymond Ltd slipped by 0.85%.
High trading volumes in names like Vodafone Idea and JP Power showed that investors are still keen to find bright spots, even when the overall mood is gloomy.