Kalyan Jewellers India sees 2.08% increase on Nifty Midcap 150

If you're tracking brands that are growing fast, Kalyan's story stands out. Their earnings per share rose to ₹6.93 last year, and they kept their debt low while still giving out a ₹1.50 dividend per share—showing they're looking after both growth and shareholders even when gold prices are unpredictable.

Q1 FY2026 results and future plans

Q1 FY2026 saw sales shoot up by 31%, thanks to festive shopping during Akshaya Tritiya and wedding season in India.

International sales also jumped—especially in the Middle East—and their digital arm Candere grew an impressive 67% after a recent campaign.

Plus, with 19 new showrooms opened (now at 406), Kalyan is aiming for even bigger expansion in FY2026 with plans for 170 outlets across India.