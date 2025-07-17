Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment anticipated today
Anthem Biosciences just wrapped up its ₹3,395 crore IPO, and demand was huge—oversubscribed 67.42 times!
Big investors (QIBs) led the frenzy with nearly 193x subscription, while retail investors joined in at almost 6x.
Shares were priced at ₹570 each, and all the money raised is going to existing shareholders since no new shares were issued.
A look at the company's business
Based in Bengaluru since 2006, Anthem Biosciences helps pharma and biotech companies with everything from early drug research to manufacturing on a commercial scale.
They handle regulatory paperwork too, making life easier for their clients.
GMP indicates strong listing pop
Refunds and share transfers will start on July 18. The stock lists on BSE and NSE this Monday (July 21).
If you applied, you can check your allotment status online using your PAN or application number.
Also, there's buzz in the gray market—shares are trading about ₹155 above issue price, hinting at possible listing gains around 27%.