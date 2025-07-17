Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment anticipated today Business Jul 17, 2025

Anthem Biosciences just wrapped up its ₹3,395 crore IPO, and demand was huge—oversubscribed 67.42 times!

Big investors (QIBs) led the frenzy with nearly 193x subscription, while retail investors joined in at almost 6x.

Shares were priced at ₹570 each, and all the money raised is going to existing shareholders since no new shares were issued.