US consumer confidence inches up as gas falls below $4 Business Jun 30, 2026

US consumer confidence got a small boost in June 2026, mostly because gas prices finally dipped below $4 a gallon for the first time since February.

But even with cheaper fuel, more people are finding it tough to land jobs: 22.5% said work is "hard to get," the highest since early 2021.

The overall confidence score nudged up to 91.2 but still missed expectations.