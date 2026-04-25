US consumer sentiment falls to June 2022 low amid inflation
Feeling the pinch? Americans are more anxious about the economy than they've been in years.
The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for April landed at 49.8, its lowest since June 2022.
The main culprit: inflation fears, especially as tensions with Iran keep global prices on edge.
Iran conflict raises energy price uncertainty
The conflict with Iran, which kicked off on February 28, 2026, has shaken up oil and commodity prices, making everyday costs feel unpredictable, even though a recent ceasefire brought a small dip in gas prices.
As Joanne Hsu from the University of Michigan put it, "The Iran conflict appears to influence consumer views primarily through shocks to gasoline and potentially other prices. In contrast, military and diplomatic developments that do not lift supply constraints or lower energy prices are unlikely to buoy consumers."
While folks expect inflation to cool slightly over the next year (one-year inflation expectations: 4.7%), longer-term expectations have actually ticked up—so uncertainty is still hanging around.