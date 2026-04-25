US consumer sentiment falls to June 2022 low amid inflation

Iran conflict raises energy price uncertainty

The conflict with Iran, which kicked off on February 28, 2026, has shaken up oil and commodity prices, making everyday costs feel unpredictable, even though a recent ceasefire brought a small dip in gas prices.

As Joanne Hsu from the University of Michigan put it, "The Iran conflict appears to influence consumer views primarily through shocks to gasoline and potentially other prices. In contrast, military and diplomatic developments that do not lift supply constraints or lower energy prices are unlikely to buoy consumers."

While folks expect inflation to cool slightly over the next year (one-year inflation expectations: 4.7%), longer-term expectations have actually ticked up—so uncertainty is still hanging around.