US core CPI rises 0.2%, traders expect Fed December hike

US 2-year yields dip, dollar softens

Market expectations haven't shifted much: swaps still point to a December hike, and two-year Treasury yields dipped slightly. The US dollar also softened.

Some traders think strong job numbers and past energy price spikes could push the Fed to act as early as September, adding uncertainty to what happens next.

As Dan Carter, senior portfolio manager at Fort Washington Investment Advisors puts it, the softer inflation data lets the Fed "The biggest takeaway is that it gives the Fed a tiny bit of breathing room,"