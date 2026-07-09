US could lack 157,000 semiconductor workers by 2030 report warns
Business
The US is trying to ramp up chip manufacturing, but there is a big problem: not enough skilled workers.
A new report says the country could be short 157,000 people for key roles by 2030, especially in places like Texas, Arizona, New York, California, and Ohio, where huge chip factories are being built.
TSMC Micron Intel projects at risk
Major projects from TSMC, Micron, and Intel (worth hundreds of billions of dollars) are at risk if this talent gap is not fixed.
Even with government funding set aside for training, most engineering graduates are choosing higher-paying tech jobs over chips.
The report suggests more semiconductor-focused education and early-career programs to get students interested before it is too late.