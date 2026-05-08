US court blocks Trump's 10% global tariffs under Trade Act
Business
A US court just blocked President Trump's 10% global tariffs, saying they did not fit the rules set by the Trade Act of 1974.
These tariffs, which kicked in this year, were supposed to help protect the US dollar but did not meet the law's requirements.
Court backs small businesses' tariff challenge
Small businesses challenged the move, arguing Trump was trying to get around a Supreme Court decision that already struck down his earlier tariffs.
The court agreed with them, though one judge thought it was too soon for a final call.