Google doesn't have to sell off its ad tech business

Judge Brinkema's ruling was issued under seal, along with a brief order denying the Justice Department's request to force the sale of Google's AdX.

Instead, she ordered behavioral changes to Google's business without detailing what these changes would be.

The redacted decision will be released later this month.

Google VP of regulatory affairs Lee-Anne Mulholland welcomed the decision, saying "We're very pleased the Court rejected DOJ's proposal to break apart tools that help small businesses reach new customers and grow."