US current account deficit hits lowest level since early 2021

Trade balance and primary income surplus drive the change

A record surge in goods exports (up to $563.6 billion) and a dip in imports helped shrink the gap, bringing the deficit down to just 2.4% of GDP (from 3.1%).

Plus, for once, income from abroad actually outweighed what we paid out, flipping a small deficit into a $23.9 billion surplus for primary income for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Trade policies and tariffs also played their part in shifting these numbers around.