US data center construction costs jump 13% amid AI boom
Building data centers in the US just got a lot pricier. Costs rose 13% this year, nearly triple the usual annual increase.
The main reason? AI is booming, and there simply isn't enough powered land or labor to build these structures to keep up with demand.
Contractors' overtime, power delays push costs
Contractors are rushing projects and paying for overtime to meet tight deadlines, which is pushing expenses up even more.
Delays in getting power hooked up aren't helping either.
Still, Paul Barry, North America data center lead for Turner & Townsend, expects things might cool off a bit next year, with cost increases dropping to around 6% to 10%.