US defense tech firm Anduril seeks $4B funding at $60B valuation

Funding to help ramp up production

Anduril builds advanced sensors, drones, and autonomous systems for modern defense needs.

Its Altius drone—used for both surveillance and delivering munitions—has been reported in use, but the source does not specify shipment timing.

The source reports Luckey wrote in a recent X post about government/counterparty issues, but does not report he said this about drone strikes (no timing given in the source).

The new cash will help expand its manufacturing capacity for faster production.