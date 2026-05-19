US DOJ drops fraud charges against Gautam and Sagar Adani

Adani Enterprises stock rises, $275 million settlement

Adani Enterprises's stock rose 1.81% to ₹2,739, with Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas also seeing solid increases.

The rally followed US authorities dismissing securities and wire-fraud charges.

Gautam and Sagar Adani agreed to pay penalties totaling $18 million without admitting guilt, while Adani Enterprises settled separately for $275 million over sanctions violations.

A New York court closed the case "with prejudice," so it can't be reopened, bringing some much-needed closure for the group.