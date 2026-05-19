US DOJ drops fraud charges against Gautam and Sagar Adani
Adani Group shares got a boost on Tuesday after the US Department of Justice dropped fraud charges against chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar.
This move has eased worries about the company's global financing and helped restore investor confidence, especially after months of uncertainty.
Adani Enterprises stock rises, $275 million settlement
Adani Enterprises's stock rose 1.81% to ₹2,739, with Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas also seeing solid increases.
The rally followed US authorities dismissing securities and wire-fraud charges.
Gautam and Sagar Adani agreed to pay penalties totaling $18 million without admitting guilt, while Adani Enterprises settled separately for $275 million over sanctions violations.
A New York court closed the case "with prejudice," so it can't be reopened, bringing some much-needed closure for the group.