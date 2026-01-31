US dollar bounces back after Trump names new Fed chair

Fed just kept interest rates steady

The Fed just kept interest rates steady, and most expect only a slight cut later this year.

That helped push the dollar index up nearly 0.8% against major currencies like the euro and yen.

On top of that, new data showed US producer prices spiked in December thanks to import tariffs, giving the dollar even more strength.

Geopolitical concerns remain in focus, with Trump saying he planned to speak with Iran and more US military moves in play.