US dollar dips against euro on Iran peace talk optimism Business Apr 21, 2026

The US dollar took a dip against the euro on Monday as hopes for peace talks between the US and Iran started to build.

This shift came after some tense moments, like the US seizing an Iranian cargo ship and Tehran threatening retaliation, but now, with possible negotiations in Pakistan, markets are feeling a bit more upbeat.

As Scotiabank's Eric Theoret put it, there's increased optimism, with the dollar index down 0.39% and the euro nudging up.