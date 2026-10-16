US dollar falls 0.3% as AI fears boost Treasuries demand
Business
The US dollar just had its biggest drop in over a month, falling 0.3% on Thursday.
Investors got spooked by concerns about artificial intelligence shaking up the economy, so they moved their money into safer bets like US Treasuries.
The US dollar especially struggled against the Swiss franc, dropping nearly 1%.
Producer prices jump 1.3% retail rises
Even with the weaker US dollar, inflation is still a big deal: producer prices jumped 1.3% last month (the biggest rise in more than four years), and retail sales were up, boosted by gasoline spending.