US dollar hits 2 month high after 172,000 jobs added
Business
The US dollar just hit its highest point in two months, thanks to a strong jobs report: 172,000 new jobs were added last month, well above expectations.
This has everyone betting the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December, with odds now more than 70% (up from 45% just a week ago).
Yen slides despite intervention, peers fall
With the US dollar on the rise, other currencies are feeling the pressure.
The Japanese yen slid even after a big intervention attempt, while the euro and British pound dropped to their lowest levels in weeks.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars also fell to two-month lows.