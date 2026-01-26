US dollar hits new low against yen—here's why it matters

A weaker dollar makes American products cheaper overseas—good news for US exporters and big manufacturers. If you're following global brands or trade news, this shift could mean more demand for US goods in places like Japan and China .

What's behind the drop?

Talk of Japanese intervention picked up after the New York Fed checked in with banks about yen expectations.

Add in President Trump's threats of major tariffs on Canada (over its China ties) and shifting tariff policies with Europe, plus ongoing worries about Fed independence and possible rate cuts—and you've got a recipe for a shaky dollar.