US dollar index set for monthly gain after 3 months Business Feb 28, 2026

The US dollar index was headed for a 0.47% monthly gain in February 2026, breaking its losing streak since last October.

This boost came after January's Producer Price Index (PPI) rose more than expected, hinting that inflation is still a concern.

A stronger dollar generally makes imports cheaper, is a headwind for exporters, and gives the Federal Reserve more reason to keep interest rates steady.