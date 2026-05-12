US dollar steadies at 97.98 as Middle East talks stall

US inflation 0.6% as oil climbs

Everyone's watching for new US inflation numbers, expected to show a 0.6% jump for April, thanks in part to rising energy costs spilling over into things like food and travel.

Oil prices are climbing too: Brent crude is up to $104.55 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate is at $98.17, both pushed higher by disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz after the April ceasefire was fragile.