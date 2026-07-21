US dollar steadies near 1-week high after Yemen's Houthi blockade
Business
The US dollar held steady on Tuesday, sticking near a one-week high while global markets kept a close eye on the Middle East.
Oil prices jumped after Yemen's Houthi group announced a blockade on Saudi Arabia, sparking worries about energy supplies.
Even though there is talk of a possible 10-day cease-fire for Iran, uncertainty is still in the air.
Dollar index 100.96 as yields climb
The dollar index sat at 100.96, its best since mid-July, and stayed pretty much unchanged against the yen, euro, and pound.
US Treasury yields climbed as oil price spikes stoked inflation concerns.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar got a boost from strong inflation numbers, but the Canadian dollar struggled thanks to new US tariffs.