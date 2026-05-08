US dollar strengthens after Iran rejects Strait of Hormuz reopening
Business
The US dollar got a boost on Thursday as markets weighed hopes of de-escalation.
Hopes for a quick fix faded after Iran turned down a US plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for about 20% of the world's oil and gas, leaving markets uneasy.
Currencies mixed as Bitcoin drops 2%
The euro held steady, but the British pound and Japanese yen both slipped against the US dollar.
Norway's krone bounced back after a rate hike, while Sweden's krona dipped on inflation worries.
The Australian dollar lost ground from its recent high, and Bitcoin dropped 2%, sliding just below its three-month peak.