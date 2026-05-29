US dollar weakens on US and Iran ceasefire extension reports
The US dollar is ending the week weaker, thanks to reports that the US and Iran might extend their Middle East ceasefire for another 60 days.
The deal, which still needs President Trump's sign-off, would also ease shipping rules in the Strait of Hormuz.
With tensions cooling off, oil prices have dipped and investors aren't rushing to buy dollars for safety.
Euro and New Zealand dollar rise
With the truce news, the euro jumped to $1.1653 and the New Zealand dollar rose to $0.5946, near its strongest level in more than two weeks.
The Australian dollar stayed steady, while the pound barely budged.
Meanwhile, Japan's yen got stronger as US inflation reached a three-year high, mostly because of earlier energy price spikes from the conflict, making it likely that Fed interest rates won't change well into next year.