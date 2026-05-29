US dollar weakens on US and Iran ceasefire extension reports

Euro and New Zealand dollar rise

With the truce news, the euro jumped to $1.1653 and the New Zealand dollar rose to $0.5946, near its strongest level in more than two weeks.

The Australian dollar stayed steady, while the pound barely budged.

Meanwhile, Japan's yen got stronger as US inflation reached a three-year high, mostly because of earlier energy price spikes from the conflict, making it likely that Fed interest rates won't change well into next year.