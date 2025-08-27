US doubles tariffs on Indian imports, hitting $87 billion trade

Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat push amid tariff tussle

This tariff hike shakes up $87.3 billion in annual trade between India and the US, making things pricier and possibly harder to get.

Still, there are some bright spots: $27.6 billion worth of Indian exports—like medicines and electronics—are getting a pass from these new fees.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is doubling down on his Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) push to help local industries stand strong despite these global curveballs.