US doubles tariffs on Indian imports, hitting $87 billion trade
Starting August 27, the US is bumping tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, doubling the rate set earlier this month.
This move follows President Trump's Executive Order 14329, which targets India over its purchases of Russian oil, citing national security worries.
Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat push amid tariff tussle
This tariff hike shakes up $87.3 billion in annual trade between India and the US, making things pricier and possibly harder to get.
Still, there are some bright spots: $27.6 billion worth of Indian exports—like medicines and electronics—are getting a pass from these new fees.
Meanwhile, PM Modi is doubling down on his Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) push to help local industries stand strong despite these global curveballs.