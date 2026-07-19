US drops bribery and securities fraud charges against Gautam Adani

US prosecutors decided to walk away because most of the alleged actions happened in India, making it tough for them to claim jurisdiction.

They also couldn't show that investors actually lost money.

Meanwhile, Adani's legal team put up a strong defense with hundreds of pages of evidence pushing back on the claims.

On the side, Adani and his nephew settled related civil charges by paying fines of $6 million and $12 million, but didn't admit any wrongdoing.