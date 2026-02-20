US economy grew just 1.4% in Q4 2025 Business Feb 20, 2026

The US economy lost some steam at the end of 2025, growing just 1.4% in the last quarter—way down from the previous quarter's 4.4%.

The main reasons? Less government spending and fewer exports, even though people kept spending and businesses kept investing.

The source does not report a full-year 2025 GDP growth figure; a full-year comparison is not provided in the source.