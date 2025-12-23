US economy grows 4.3% in Q3, beating expectations
The US economy picked up speed in the third quarter of 2025, growing at a 4.3% annual rate—much higher than the 3% experts predicted.
This growth was mainly powered by increased consumer spending, a surge in exports, and some help from government spending.
What's driving the numbers?
Americans spent 3.5% more this quarter (up from 2.5% last time), and exports jumped nearly 9%, while imports actually dropped.
Even when you take out the unpredictable stuff, economic growth stayed solid at around 3%.
Inflation and jobs: a mixed picture
Prices rose faster too—PCE inflation hit 2.8%, up from last quarter's 2.1%.
But job growth is slowing down: monthly gains have dropped to about half what they were earlier this year, and unemployment has climbed to its highest since 2021 at 4.6%.
So while the economy's growing fast, finding a job might be getting tougher for now.