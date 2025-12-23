US economy grows 4.3% in Q3, beating expectations

Americans spent 3.5% more this quarter (up from 2.5% last time), and exports jumped nearly 9%, while imports actually dropped. Even when you take out the unpredictable stuff, economic growth stayed solid at around 3%.

Inflation and jobs: a mixed picture

Prices rose faster too—PCE inflation hit 2.8%, up from last quarter's 2.1%.

But job growth is slowing down: monthly gains have dropped to about half what they were earlier this year, and unemployment has climbed to its highest since 2021 at 4.6%.

So while the economy's growing fast, finding a job might be getting tougher for now.