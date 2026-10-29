US employee engagement drops to 29% lowest since 2011
Business
Feeling disconnected at work?
You're not alone: just 29% of US employees say they feel engaged, the lowest number since 2011. That's a big drop from the high of 36% in 2020.
The slump is hitting remote and hybrid workers hardest, especially in companies using more AI.
Remote and hybrid workers lack support
Gallup found that fewer remote and hybrid workers are clear about what's expected of them and just 37% said they strongly agreed that their supervisor or someone at work cared.
With AI shaking up how teams work, there's a real need for better communication and support so everyone feels included, not just plugged in.