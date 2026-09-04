US FDA approves Lupin modafinil tablets similar to Provigil
Business
Big news for Lupin! The pharma company just got US Food and Drug Administration approval to sell its modafinil tablets (100 mg and 200 mg) in the United States.
These are basically the same as Provigil, a popular drug used to help people stay awake if they have narcolepsy, sleep apnea, or work night shifts.
Revenue up 33.3% to ₹8,217 cr
Lupin isn't just winning approvals, it's also seeing major growth. Revenue from operations shot up 33.3% to ₹8,217 crore this quarter, with the US market alone bringing in $366 million.
Indian sales and emerging markets are climbing too. Plus, Lupin invested ₹607.7 crore in research and development this quarter, betting big on future medicines and innovation.