US FDA ramps up unannounced inspections at Indian plants
The US Food and Drug Administration is ramping up unannounced inspections at Indian pharmaceutical plants, aiming to tighten quality control since India supplies about 40% of America's generic medicines.
In the fiscal year ended March 31, 87% of FDA audits in India happened without warning, a sharp rise from 47% in the previous 12 months.
Indian drugmakers under closer watch
This push follows serious safety concerns, like cough syrups linked to child deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan, and tainted eye drops found in the US
India's drugmakers are now under closer watch.
The FDA also plans road shows in New Delhi and Hyderabad next year, spotlighting biosimilars.