US Fed keeps rates unchanged as inflation, oil risks linger

The US Federal Reserve has decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged, amid surging oil prices, growing inflation risks, and leadership transition at the central bank. The decision was made during Chair Jerome Powell's potentially last meeting as head of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The committee voted to maintain the benchmark funds rate between 3.5%-3.75%, a move that markets had fully anticipated.

Dissent details FOMC's decision divided with an 8-4 vote The FOMC's decision was divided with an 8-4 vote, the first such dissent since October 1992. Governor Stephen Miran, who joined the central bank in September 2025, voted for a quarter percentage point cut. The other three dissenters were regional presidents Beth Hammack of Cleveland, Neel Kashkari of Minneapolis and Lorie Logan of Dallas. They supported holding rates but opposed including an easing bias in the statement at this time.

Investigation update Powell announces indefinite stay on Board of Governors After the central bank's decision, Powell announced his indefinite stay on the Board of Governors. He said he is waiting until the investigation into Federal Reserve's renovations is well and truly over "with transparency and finality." This comes as markets were widely expecting the hold and are pricing in no changes for the rest of this year and well into 2027.

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