US Fed likely to pause rate cuts, faces political heat Business Jan 28, 2026

The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates steady at 3.5-3.75% in its January 28, 2026 meeting, after three cuts last year.

The decision comes as the economy sends mixed signals—jobs are slowing and inflation is still above target.

Meanwhile, President Trump keeps pushing for more rate cuts and will soon pick a new Fed chair, since Jerome Powell's term ends in May.