US Federal Reserve rate-hike signal drags Indian stock markets lower
Indian stock markets look set to open lower on Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve signaled it might keep fighting inflation with more rate hikes.
GIFT Nifty futures were down early this morning, pointing to a weaker start for the Nifty 50, even though foreign investors are still putting money into India and oil prices have dropped.
Foreign investors bought ₹58.67 billion yesterday
The Fed's tough talk has made US assets more attractive, which can pull some money away from places like India.
But interestingly, foreign investors (FPIs) are still buying big in India, ₹58.67 billion just yesterday, and $11.28 billion so far this month.
Plus, Brent crude prices have fallen 21.5% this month, giving Indian markets a bit of breathing room despite all the global uncertainty.