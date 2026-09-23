US financial stocks slide 2% amid AI and yield worries
Business
US financial stocks slid 2% on Tuesday, with big players like Charles Schwab and Ameriprise feeling the pressure.
Investors are uneasy about how fast AI is changing the finance world, especially after Meta's Muse outperformed ChatGPT and some AI-related IPOs stumbled.
Shifts in Treasury yields also added to the nervous vibes.
Some investors bet on jobs strength
Even with all this short-term turbulence, some investors aren't too worried.
They're betting that strong jobs numbers and a solid economy will help financial stocks bounce back once things settle down, even as AI keeps everyone on their toes.