US firms pause hiring, move jobs overseas due to H-1B fee

Accenture's plan to add 12,000 jobs in India

Accenture's plan to add 12,000 jobs in India is just one example of how work is being pushed offshore.

With many H-1B workers (mostly in tech) powering US innovation, experts worry this move could slow down startups and make it harder for American companies to compete globally.

Ongoing court cases might still change the rules, but for now, there's real concern about what this means for future job growth and opportunities in the US.