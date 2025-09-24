Reliance Consumer Products to create 2,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu
What's the story
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail, has announced a major investment in Tamil Nadu. The company will invest ₹1,156 crore to set up an integrated manufacturing facility at the SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park in Thoothukudi district. The new plant will be built on 60 acres and will serve as a multi-product hub for regional snacks, biscuits, spices, atta (flour), edible oils, and other food staples. It will create 2,000 jobs.
Employment boost
Thousands of local jobs in next 5 years
The new manufacturing facility by RCPL is expected to create around 2,000 local jobs over the next five years. This development comes as a major boost to Tamil Nadu's FMCG manufacturing sector. The state government has been actively promoting itself as an attractive destination for consumer goods firms, with its infrastructure, industrial parks, and policy support playing a key role in this push.
Strategic move
Tamil Nadu's push for FMCG manufacturing
The state government's announcement of RCPL's investment highlights Tamil Nadu's strategy to attract major FMCG players under what it calls the "Dravidian Model" of governance. Chief Minister MK Stalin has been emphasizing sectoral diversification as part of this model. The move is a testament to the state's growing appeal as a hub for consumer goods manufacturing and its commitment to creating job opportunities for locals.