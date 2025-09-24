UPI payments now live in Qatar: What it means
India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) just launched in Qatar, making it easy for people to pay instantly using QR codes at stores.
This is great news for Indians living in Qatar and anyone visiting from India—no more scrambling for cash or currency exchange at places like Qatar Duty Free.
UPI's global journey
This move comes from a partnership between India's NPCI International and Qatar National Bank, marking another step in UPI's global journey since 2020.
With UPI already working in countries like Singapore, UAE, and France, its arrival in Qatar helps both travelers and local shops by making payments faster, safer, and way more convenient.
It also brings Indian-style digital payments to the Gulf region—making life a little simpler for everyone involved.