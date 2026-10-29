US FTC probes Walmart, Uber, Target over personal data pricing
Business
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into how companies like Walmart, Uber, Target, and others might be using personal information, such as where you live or how much you earn, to tweak prices, wages, or even job offers.
This means what you pay could depend on details about you, not just the product itself.
FTC studies fairness of AI pricing
With living costs on everyone's mind, especially before elections, the FTC wants to see if AI-powered pricing is fair for shoppers.
JetBlue says its ticket prices are based on demand, not personal information, while retailers argue that personalized deals actually help build loyalty.
The FTC cannot ban these practices outright, but this study could shape future rules around how your data influences what you pay.